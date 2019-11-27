1  of  5
Steamboat Resort gondola closes a day after opening

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo.— The new gondola at Steamboat Resort in northern Colorado has been shut down because of a mechanical malfunction.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports that with a busy holiday week ahead, crews were working to repair the gondola, but a timeline for its reopening was not immediately known. The resort has opened the Thunderhead Express for guests to access the open terrain.

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. digital communications manager Maren Franciosi says the new gondola fully opened to the public last Saturday but then was shut down at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The malfunction occurred on the driveline to the gearbox in the upper terminal.

There were no guests on the gondola at the time it stopped working.

