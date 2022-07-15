DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are slowly starting to drop after reaching record highs to start the summer. But if you are still wanting to save a few bucks and avoid traveling outside of Colorado, there are plenty of great places to visit.

Here is a look at five different destinations that provide beautiful, scenic routes.

There are a few scenic routes that will take you to this beautiful destination. The route via I-70 and US-50 is about 6 hours and 15 minutes. It goes through places like Frisco, Beaver Creek, Glenwood Springs, Palisade, Ridgway, and Ouray. It will also cross over the Million Dollar Highway. Another route via Hwy 285 and US-50 will take you through places like Fairplay, Antero Junction, Poncha Springs, Gunnison, and then over the Million Dollar Highway.

Things to do while you are there:

Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad for a train ride

Jeeping

Horseback riding

Hiking

Fishing

Camping

This scenic drive via I-25 and US-160 will take you through places like Larkspur, Colorado City, Walsenburg, and Fort Garland. It will take you about 3 hours and 35 minutes to arrive at the Great Sand Dunes National Park.

Things to do while you are there:

Sandboarding and sand sledding

Swimming in the creek

Hiking

Horseback riding

Fishing

This road trip offers a few different beautiful routes. From Denver, it’s between 4 hours and 45 minutes to right at 5 hours. One route via I-70 takes you through places like Silverthorne, Vail, and Glenwood Springs. Another route via Hwy 285 takes you through places like Conifer, Fairplay, and Gunnison.

Things to do while you are there:

Hiking

Biking

Scenic drives

Fishing

This scenic road trip will take you across I-70 through places like Vail, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, and Parachute.

Things to do while you are there:

Guided Segway tours

Wine tours

Rafting

Road biking

The Palisade Plunge

This road trip offers a few different beautiful routes. From Denver, it’s between 4 hours and 17 minutes to around 5 hours. One route via US-40 takes you through places like Kremmling, Steamboat Springs, and Craig. The other route starts on CO-125 and ends up on US-40. It goes through places like Winter Park, Granby, and Steamboat Springs.

Things to do while you are there: