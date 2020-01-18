State Rep. Susan Beckman resigns post to join Trump administration

DENVER — Another state lawmaker has resigned at the Colorado General Assembly.

Rep. Susan Beckmam (R-Araphaoe) announced she is stepping down to join the Trump administration. It is not immediately clear where she will work but it appears it will be a Colorado-based job.

“In this role, I’ll continue to serve Colorado, and I’ll actually be just down the street,” Beckman said on the House floor Friday.

Our very own Representative Susan Beckman announced her resignation today as Representative of House District 38 to take a position in the Trump Administration.#coleg #copolitics pic.twitter.com/qNyHdo3gOQ — CO House Republicans (@COHouseGOP) January 17, 2020

Beckman is the second lawmaker this week to resign. Senator Lois Court announced her resignation due to health reasons. Rep. Chris Hansen has already been appointed to Court’s old seat.

A vacancy committee will soon name Hanson’s and Beckman’s replacement in the House.