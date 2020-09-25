State releases guidance for outdoor structures for restaurants and events

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released guidance for temporary outdoor structures for restaurants and events on Thursday.

The information helps restaurants safely accommodate customers outdoors for the upcoming colder months using temporary structures or pop-up structures.

CDPHE says depending on the construction of these spaces, and the available ventilation, they will be considered an indoor or outdoor setting and must follow the appropriate capacity requirements.

Capacity allowances should follow levels for indoor and outdoor settings as listed in the Colorado’s dial framework, according to the health department. These capacity allowances apply to both temporary/pop-up or permanent structures.

The full guidance is available here.