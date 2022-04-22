DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s Department of Public Safety and Division of Fire Prevention and Control are briefing the governor about the state’s wildfire outlook for this season Friday.

This comes as FOX21’s Storm Team has alerted the community of severe fire danger Friday. Avoid open burning, be careful with cigarettes, and report suspicious behavior to authorities.

If a fire starts, here is a FOX21 guide to help you find the information you need as quickly as possible.

The governor will address the media with both department heads to discuss the wildfire outlook for 2022 at 11 a.m.

You can watch the news conference live in the player above.