Stapleton residents asked to choose from 9 finalists for renaming

DENVER (AP) — The Denver neighborhood of Stapleton will vote on a list of nine names to replace its current association with a former mayor known for his Ku Klux Klan connection.
The community board began with a list of 331 names and has since narrowed it down to nine:
- Mosley
- Meadowlark
- Concourse
- Peterson
- Central Park
- Skyview
- Randolph
- Park Central
- Tailwinds
The options are detailed on a site run by the neighborhood organization, Stapleton United Neighbors.
The neighborhood was named for former Denver Mayor Benjamin F. Stapleton and was built on the site of the former Stapleton International Airport. Stapleton was mayor for a total of 20 years between 1923 and 1947 and was a member of the KKK.
Community leaders started the name change process in June.