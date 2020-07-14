Stapleton residents asked to choose from 9 finalists for renaming

A tablet offers the recent history of the Stapleton neighborhood at the intersection of 29th Avenue and Roslyn Street, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in northeast Denver. Amid nationwide racial unrest, residents will vote on whether to continue to be named after Benjamin Stapleton, a five-term mayor of Denver who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — The Denver neighborhood of Stapleton will vote on a list of nine names to replace its current association with a former mayor known for his Ku Klux Klan connection.

The community board began with a list of 331 names and has since narrowed it down to nine:

Mosley

Meadowlark

Concourse

Peterson

Central Park

Skyview

Randolph

Park Central

Tailwinds

The options are detailed on a site run by the neighborhood organization, Stapleton United Neighbors.

The neighborhood was named for former Denver Mayor Benjamin F. Stapleton and was built on the site of the former Stapleton International Airport. Stapleton was mayor for a total of 20 years between 1923 and 1947 and was a member of the KKK.

Community leaders started the name change process in June.