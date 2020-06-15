Stapleton community leaders begin process of removing name

DENVER (KDVR) — The Master Community Association (MCA) announced Sunday that it is taking steps to remove the name Stapleton as it relates to the community.

The MCA and its 11 elected community delegates are meeting on June 17 to begin the process of removing the name but note the renaming process must also include the City and County of Denver and the community’s developer, Brookfield.

Action items that will be proposed to the MCA board are:

Remove the name Stapleton from all branding, marketing and community outreach materials, including signage

Update governing documents to remove the reference to Stapleton as the community name

Support Stapleton United Neighbors (SUN) efforts to identify a new community name as quickly as possible, while permitting engagement with the community

Send a resolution to the City and County of Denver and Brookfield requesting that they replace the name Stapleton with new community name as the neighborhood identifier

Their site states:

“The current conversation regarding racism and social injustice has increased awareness and education in our community. It has become more clear that continuing with the current name is hurtful to many residents of all backgrounds and life experiences. As a community that aims to foster inclusivity, diversity and respect, maintaining the current name only serves to divide us.”

The MCA also said they hope that changing the name sends a strong message they are an inclusive neighborhood that does not discriminate or tolerate any form of racism or bigotry. They encourage the community to stand together against systematic racism.

Walker Stapleton took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the name change: