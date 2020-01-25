St. Anthony Hospital working with health officials to see if patient should be evaluated for coronavirus

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — St. Anthony Hospital is working with state health officials to determine if a patient should be evaluated for coronavirus.

Gianna Lisac, a spokesperson for the Lakewood hospital, said the patient is an adult with “potential respiratory illness.”

The hospital said it is working with doctors and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to see if this case should be evaluated for coronavirus.

When the patient arrived, the hospital took all precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including having the patient wear a mask and be in an isolation unit until doctors make a diagnosis.

The patient arrived around 3 p.m. Friday, Lisac said.

She said there are currently no details about whether the patient had been in China, the source of the virus.

The virus, also known as a 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), is believed to have started spreading in and around the Chinese city of Wuhan, where hundreds of people have fallen ill and 17 have died, according to the Associated Press.

The coronavirus is a family of viruses that have been associated with respiratory illnesses like fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Colorado Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response.

“These viruses spread through coughing or sneezing, much like the flu. Some coronaviruses are common and regularly cause illness in the U.S. in the fall and winter. Other coronaviruses like MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV have caused outbreaks internationally and have been known to cause severe illness. It is too soon to know how severe 2019-nCoV is compared to other coronaviruses or how easily it can spread between humans,” a spokesperson for the division said.

According to the Associated Press, some experts have drawn parallels between the new coronavirus and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome, another coronavirus that does not spread easily among humans and is thought to be carried by camels.

“There has already been human-to-human transmission and infection of medical workers,” Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said at a news conference Wednesday. “Evidence has shown that the disease has been transmitted through the respiratory tract, and there is the possibility of viral mutation.”

Two cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States: one in Chicago and one in Washington state.

Public health officials say handwashing and staying away from ill people are the best ways to avoid becoming sick.

Correction: St. Anthony Hospital originally said it was in contact with the CDC about the situation. The hospital later contacted our sister station FOX31 and Channel 2, saying the hospital has not contacted the CDC but is following the agency’s guidelines.