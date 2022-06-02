COLORADO SPRINGS — After a bill signing on Tuesday, Colorado became the first state to ban anonymous sperm and egg donations. The bill, signed by Governor Jared Polis, will take effect in 2025.

The new law will allow adults conceived through donations to have the legal right to request information about their donor’s identity and medical information.

It will also prohibit donations from those who refuse to disclose that information.

Additionally, donation banks will be required to maintain up-to-date medical records and contact information for all donors.

Sperm donors commonly cite a fear of future demands for money from offspring as the reason they wish to remain anonymous, per the National Institutes of Health.

In many places, NIH says, debate remains about which rights are more important: the donor’s right to privacy or the offspring’s right to full identity.