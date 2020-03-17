Southern Colorado grocery stores hiring thousands of employees

A lone shopper pushes his cart past the empty meat display in a King Soopers grocery store in Denver on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Shoppers have decimated the supplies of stores around the country with the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Grocery stores in Colorado and across the country are hiring thousands of employees to keep up with increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes as Gov. Jared Polis ordered other types of businesses to temporarily close or adjust services to help slow the spread of the virus.

Here’s a look at some businesses that are hiring:

Amazon is hiring 100,000 people nationwide to keep up with a crush of online orders. More information.

King Soopers has immediate positions available in its retail stores, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers. Candidates could be placed for employment within several days of applying. Apply online at jobs.kingsoopers.com.

Safeway is immediately hiring in-store employees, delivery drivers, and distribution center employees. There are more than 1,000 openings across Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, and New Mexico. To apply, visit careersatsafeway.com or inquire with the store director at your local Safeway.

