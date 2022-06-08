MORRISON, Colo. — Creators of the Colorado-based, irreverent, very popular cartoon “South Park,” are hosting an anniversary concert for the show’s 25th anniversary.

The concert will take place at Red Rocks on August 9 and August 10 this summer.

Pre-sale tickets for the August 9 show will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., however to buy those, you must have previously registered for the original ticket sale window in March.

Show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker say they will be in attendance for the event.

Bands Primus and Ween are set to perform.