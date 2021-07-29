‘South Park’ creators trying to buy Casa Bonita

DENVER (KDVR) — The Casa Bonita restaurant has yet to reopen for dining since closing for the COVID-19 pandemic, but when it eventually does, it may have a bit of a different feel.

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told The Hollywood Reporter they are trying to buy the restaurant that reached new heights after being featured in their show.

“We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right. I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter.

The restaurant is famous for its cliff divers, sopapillas and reportedly not the greatest food in the world, but everyone comes for the atmosphere.

The restaurant has been in business since the 1970s and has been a staple place for gathering.

When “South Park” aired an episode highlighting the restaurant in 2003, it launched the restaurant’s reputation as an iconic Denver destination.

The restaurant has not been serving food but has been giving tours. After 47 years in business, Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy on July 15, saying its boiler system was damaged over the course of 2020 while the restaurant was closed.

Bankruptcy documents say after repairs are done, “Casa Bonita must pass final health and fire inspections to provide menu service.”

They expect to be able to do so in late July or early August once those inspections are complete.