Son of former Crocs CEO launches footwear line featuring same foam-like material in Colorado

DENVER– An upstart competitor in the world of quirky foam-like shoes is quite familiar with the industry’s biggest brand.

The Denver-based startup sells shoes and sandals made from the same materials found in its competitor — ethylene-vinyl acetate, or EVA.

Kellen’s dad John McCarvel, who is advising the new company and sits on its board, worked as Crocs’ chief operating officer and then as CEO from 2010 to 2014.

Kellen said there has been a resurgence in the style of shoes, and that he felt there was space in the market for another brand.

Joybees launched on Jan. 20 and offers six products for men, women and children, including multistrap sandals, slides, flip-flops and a slip-on sneaker only for kids.

For now, Joybee’s are available only through the company’s website. Kellen said that he expects them to be sold at a national retailer, which he declined to name, come May. By the summer, he hopes products will be sold at multiple retailers.

Read more at BusinessDen.com.