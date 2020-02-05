Software firm tied to Iowa Caucus debacle has Denver ties

Photo taken Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa, shows the Democratic Party’s posters for the Iowa caucuses, the first major contest for party nomination for the November U.S. presidential election, which takes place the same day. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

DENVER, Colo. — Shadow Inc, the embattled software company that was apparently responsible for a major delay with the Iowa Caucus results, has ties to Colorado.

On the Shadow Inc. website, it says there are offices for the company located in Denver.

According to Shadow’s Linkedin Page, CEO Gerard Niemira lives in Denver.

The Biden Campaign claimed last night the app responsible for reporting results “failed.”

Biden campaign general counsel writes Iowa Democratic Party about "considerable flaws in tonight’s Iowa Caucus reporting system. The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed." pic.twitter.com/TC0fKRwgQA — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 4, 2020

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price said in a statement. “While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed.”

As the Iowa Democratic Party has confirmed, the underlying data and collection process via Shadow’s mobile caucus app was sound and accurate, but our process to transmit that caucus results data generated via the app to the IDP was not. — Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020

We will apply the lessons learned in the future, and have already corrected the underlying technology issue. We take these issues very seriously, and are committed to improving and evolving to support the Democratic Party’s goal of modernizing its election processes. — Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020

Caucus results are expected sometime Tuesday.