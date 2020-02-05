Software firm tied to Iowa Caucus debacle has Denver ties

DENVER, Colo. — Shadow Inc, the embattled software company that was apparently responsible for a major delay with the Iowa Caucus results, has ties to Colorado.
On the Shadow Inc. website, it says there are offices for the company located in Denver.
According to Shadow’s Linkedin Page, CEO Gerard Niemira lives in Denver.
The Biden Campaign claimed last night the app responsible for reporting results “failed.”
Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price said in a statement. “While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed.”
Caucus results are expected sometime Tuesday.