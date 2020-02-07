Snow closes I-70 in Colorado mountains

1  of  81
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Big Sandy SD Blue Skies Exploration Acad. Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Coach Transportation and Ambulance Colorado College Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP Community Dental Health Compassion International Corpus Christi Catholic School CPCD Head Start Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Edison 54JT Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Ellicott 22 Envida Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ First Presbyterian Church Focus on the Family Fort Carson Handprints Early Education Ctr Harrison Dist. 2 Health Solutions Holy Apostles Preschool Hope Montessori Chuckwagon Hope Montessori Falcon Hope Montessori Monument Hope Montessori Stetson Inside Out Youth Services James Irwin Charter Schools Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Metro buses New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Outlets at Castle Rock Paul Mitchell the School CS Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences RMSER Early Learning Centers Rocky Mountain PACE Schriever Air Force Base Sparkles & Lace Boutique St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School State of Colorado government offices in Denver and surrounding counties Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The McClelland School The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Snow closes I-70 in Colorado mountains

State

by: , Dara Bitler, KDVR

Posted: / Updated:
Traffic on westbound Interstate 70 just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel around 11:30 a.m. Friday. / Colorado Department of Transportation

Traffic on westbound Interstate 70 just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel around 11:30 a.m. Friday. / Colorado Department of Transportation

DENVER — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed between Golden and the Eisenhower Tunnel due to adverse weather conditions, CDOT said Friday.

The closure stretches from mile marker 259 to mile marker 215.

CDOT said alternate routes are NOT available, as extreme conditions exist throughout the area. Heavy winds and blowing snow are making driving difficult throughout the north and central ranges.

CDOT said they also do not advise travel on Highway 285 through the South Park and Fairplay areas, as that highway is also likely to close soon.

Highway 285 north of Fairplay around 11:30 a.m. Friday. / Colorado Department of Transportation

Loveland Ski Area will not open Friday due to high winds. The ski area, which has seen 22 inches of fresh powder in the past 24 hours, expects to reopen Saturday.

Elsewhere in the mountains, Highway 50 over Monarch Pass will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday for avalanche mitigation and snow removal.

Highway 50 on Monarch Pass around 11:30 a.m. Friday. / Colorado Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local