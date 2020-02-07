Snow closes I-70 in Colorado mountains

Traffic on westbound Interstate 70 just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel around 11:30 a.m. Friday. / Colorado Department of Transportation

DENVER — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed between Golden and the Eisenhower Tunnel due to adverse weather conditions, CDOT said Friday.

The closure stretches from mile marker 259 to mile marker 215.

CDOT said alternate routes are NOT available, as extreme conditions exist throughout the area. Heavy winds and blowing snow are making driving difficult throughout the north and central ranges.

CDOT said they also do not advise travel on Highway 285 through the South Park and Fairplay areas, as that highway is also likely to close soon.

Highway 285 north of Fairplay around 11:30 a.m. Friday. / Colorado Department of Transportation

Loveland Ski Area will not open Friday due to high winds. The ski area, which has seen 22 inches of fresh powder in the past 24 hours, expects to reopen Saturday.

Elsewhere in the mountains, Highway 50 over Monarch Pass will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday for avalanche mitigation and snow removal.