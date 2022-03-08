CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A small plane has crashed between Peoria and Jamaica, leaving two people with minor injuries.

South Metro Fire Rescue first tweeted about the incident at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday. According to the agency, two people were on board, but were able to get out of the wreckage.

Those two individuals have been evaluated by paramedics and transported to a nearby hospital.

Despite the aircraft going down in the median on E-470, no vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Video from the scene shows flames erupting and black smoke billowing from the front of the plane. At last report, the fire had been brought under control.

Authorities say the plane is a Cessna P210N single engine, six passenger aircraft that was flying from the south toward the north.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.