Skier from Ouray dies after crevasse fall in Alaska national park

State

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:
In this Oct. 1, 2017 photo, North America's tallest peak, Denali, is seen from a turnout in Denali State Park, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

In this Oct. 1, 2017 photo, North America’s tallest peak, Denali, is seen from a turnout in Denali State Park, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a skier from Colorado has died after falling into a crevasse on a glacier in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve.

The park reports that mountaineering rangers on Monday received a report from a satellite communication device that a skier had fallen into a crevasse. One of the rangers who responded to the call was lowered into the crevasse and confirmed the skier had died in the fall.

The park identified the skier as 28-year-old Mason Stansfield, age 28, of Ouray, Colorado.

The park says Stansfield’s partner was not injured and that Stansfield’s remains were recovered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local