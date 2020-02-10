Skier dies in accident at Steamboat resort

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say a skier has died at the Steamboat Resort after falling into a tree well.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported 53-year-old Frank Maimone of Philadelphia was found on an expert ski trail Saturday afternoon.

Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg says Maimone died at the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs. The Steamboat Ski Patrol performed CPR throughout Maimone’s transport from the resort to the hospital.

The coroner says there was no visible trauma but a cause of death had yet to be determined. An autopsy report was expected to be released Monday.