Significant delays on I-70 Wednesday so semi can be removed from Colorado River

The FedEx semi in the Colorado River near Glenwood Springs. Credit: CDOT

RIFLE, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a travel alert for eastbound Interstate 70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs on Wednesday.

CDOT says drivers traveling eastbound I-70 can expect possible closures and delays beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting into Wednesday evening.

Over-wide vehicles are required to use an alternate route.

The possible closure will allow CDOT to recover a FedEx semi-truck with two trailers from the Colorado River just west of Glenwood Springs.

The semi crashed into the river on Sunday.

CDOT is planning to put a crane in the right-most lane of the interstate to remove it. However, if more space is needed for the crane, all eastbound lanes will be closed.

Crews are trying to remove the semi on Wednesday before the next storm system arrives, but work may continue into Thursday.

“If work is required on Thursday, motorists should again plan for delays for eastbound traffic coming into Glenwood Springs,” CDOT said.