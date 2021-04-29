Significant amount of fish die following tanker crash, fuel spill near North Saint Vrain Creek

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A tanker truck hauling around 8,000 gallons of gasoline crashed on Tuesday on Highway 36 at Apple Valley Road.

The Environmental Protection Agency said multiple fish were killed after some of the fuel spilled into the North Saint Vrain Creek.

The highway will remain closed for several days at Apple Valley Road. Personal vehicles can get around the closure using Apple Valley Road, but commercial vehicles will need to take Highway 7 or Highway 34.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it’s investigating the extent of damage to fish in the North Saint Vrain Creek. If you have any pictures/video of dead fish, please submit those to LyonsFishInfo@state.co.us.