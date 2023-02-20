BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder police are responding to shots fired at a hotel near campus.

According to CU Boulder Police, shots were fired inside the Millennium Hotel, located at 1345 28th St. The hotel is next to student housing and northeast of Folsom Field.

Police originally said the suspect was at large and later confirmed one suspect was in custody. Police are still searching the Millennium Hotel.

BPD said there have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the incident.

The Boulder Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place to residents from eastbound 28th Street to Taft Drive and Arapahoe Avenue to Folsom Street. Officers are asking everyone to stay away.

CU Boulder said campus operations are not impacted by the shooting.

According to CU Boulder, classes are in session today on Presidents Day.

This is a developing story, FOX31 has a crew on the way to learn more.