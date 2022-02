AURORA, Colo. — The state of Colorado is searching for a missing man last seen in Aurora.

Cameron Thorn, 67, was last seen in the 3000 block of Eagle St in Aurora on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. He was wearing blue jeans and a black puffy jacket.

Cameron suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Cameron has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’08”, and weighs 146 pounds.

If you see him, call 911 or the Veterans Affairs Police Department at (720) 857-5800.