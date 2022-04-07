COLORDO SPRINGS — Sexual assault survivor programs across Colorado are at risk of losing millions of dollars in funding.

According to the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault, the state has seen a 40% cut in funding from the federal government for sexual assault resources. The group is currently urging the state legislature to pass a bill so facilities stay open and the people who maintain them stay employed.

“One in three women and one in four men in Colorado have experienced some form of sexual violence in their lifetime,” said CCASA Executive Director, Brie Franklin. “Not only is it effecting not only 25% of our population but there are further effects as far as those individuals, their friends, their families.”

The bill has been introduced in the state senate and has been assigned to a committee for further review.