Severely burned puppy defies odds, finds forever home in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) –The Dumb Friends League (DFL) says a severely burned and homeless puppy rescued before Thanksgiving has defied the odds and found a forever home.

Robbie, a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was brought to DFL the day before Thanksgiving with severe burns from his head to his tail.

DFL

“They were probably the most severe burns I’ve ever seen. It was touch and go at the beginning. He was very thin, and we just didn’t know how his body was going to be able to bounce back from that kind of injury.” DFL’s Veterinary Services Team Lead, Judy, shared.

After months of treatment, Robbie made a full recovery and was adopted into a loving home, according to DFL.

Here are some photos of Robbie with his forever family.