Senators Bennet, Portman introduce tax filing extension legislation

WASHINGTON– Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet and Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman introduced the Automatic Relief for Taxpayers Affected by Major Disasters and Critical Events Act as part of the bipartisan infrastructure package.

Senator Bennet said, “When a natural disaster or a national emergency affects every aspect of life and impedes the ability to carry out everyday tasks, taxpayers should not also be expected to file their taxes on time. Through the Automatic Relief for Taxpayers Affected by Major Disasters and Critical Events Act, we can help give taxpayers this assurance, and I look forward to passing it as a part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

The adjustments to the Internal Revenue Code that are proposed will be including an automatic, minimum extension period of 60 days, all petitions and appeals filed in the Tax Court will be extended, and a tolling period when the Tax Court is closed that will allow taxpayers an extra fourteen days to file after the Tax Court reopens during certain periods.

The inspiration for this legislation in part comes from the shutdown experienced by offices in the IRS during the COVID-19 pandemic.

