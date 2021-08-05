Senators Bennet, Hickenlooper applaud President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Colorado Democratic Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper joined Senators Martin Heinrich and Elizabeth Warren in applauding President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will help improve tribal access to clean water.

Senator Bennet said, “I’m thrilled the bipartisan infrastructure bill draws heavily on our Tribal Access to Clean Water Act. This is the first step of many to reduce this shameful disparity and help ensure that Tribal communities have access to safe, clean water.”

Senator Heinrich said, “In New Mexico, we know that water is life. And when communities don’t have access to clean drinking water — especially during a pandemic — they suffer.”

The act will offer $3.5 million for the Indian Health Service Sanitation Facilities Construction program in order to manage and invest in tribal sanitation facilities and services. It also offers $1 billion in funding with the senator’s legislation for the Bureau of Reclamation in support of legacy rural water supply projects.

Senator Hickenlooper said, “Too many Tribal communities lack access to clean water, something every community must-have. This much-needed investment will bring improved water infrastructure to Native Americans across the country and is an important step in making clean water access to all.”

Senator Warren said, “Clean water is critical for sustaining healthy communities and economic growth. Our bill, the Tribal Access to Clean Water Act, would help address the severe shortcomings Native communities face in accessing clean water and adequate sanitation — and fulfill the federal government’s trust obligation to guarantee this basic human right.”

The senators are trying to push for an increase in funding for native communities at USDA Rural Development which would give $500 million for Community Facilities Grant and Loan Program for native communities and an increase in funding for tribal water projects with $1 billion to fund a grant program.

To learn more about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, visit the website here.