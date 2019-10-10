Senator Gardner reacts to Turkish attack

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Senator Corey Gardner was at Fountain City Hall Wednesday afternoon to discuss local projects on economic development.

He also spoke with FOX21 News about the President’s recent decision to withdrawal U.S. Troops from Syria.

“In Syria, those who stood by us, the Kurds, who are fighting terror, doing the kind of thing we want to see done, have been working alongside U.S. interests,” Senator Gardner said. “They are being abandoned and that’s not good. That’s not the right decision.”

The Republican Senator said the Kurds have stood by the U.S. in their fight against ISIS. Gardner added even if we want American Troops out of the area now is not the time. He said leaving before the fight is complete will only mean deploying more troops from places like Fort Carson.

“They’re doing the right thing, fighting along side the United States and so nobody knows that more than the men and women of El Paso County who’ve seen this time and time again. That’s why it’s so important that we make the decision right, because the wrong decision will result in terror resurfacing through ISIS. The wrong result will end up in more troops in Syria not less,” Senator Gardner said.