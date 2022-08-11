COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, Senator Michael Bennet visited Colorado Springs to discuss two recent bills that President Biden signed into law to expand veterans’ access to health care and boost U.S. competition.

Thursday morning, Bennet met with veterans to celebrate the passage of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. This bipartisan legislation will expand Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care eligibility to over 3.5 million toxic-exposed veterans.

The Senate passed the PACT Act at the beginning of August, and President Biden signed it into law Wednesday.

“I’m always grateful when there are vets that can come, sit around a table, and advocate for veterans who, for a variety of reasons, can’t sit around that table,” Senator Bennet said. “I think as a society, we haven’t learned as well as we should have from the travails that our veterans have faced coming back. And we just have to keep getting better.”

Bennet went on to hail the passage of the PACT Act, and the overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle for American veterans: “It’s amazing to see something go through with more than 80 votes in the U.S. Senate, almost nothing goes through with more than 80 votes in the U.S. Senate… It’s not just about making sure people get the health care they need, it’s also making sure that people don’t have to spend decades fighting for the other benefits they need, and that the VA has the funding to be able to take on the additional responsibility.”





After his discussion on the PACT Act, Bennet then traveled to Microchip Technology’s silicone chip manufacturing facility in Cheyenne Mountain to meet with employees and hear about how the company plans to expand its operations as a result of the bipartisan CHIPS & Science Act. The CHIPS and Science Act was also signed into law by President Biden on Tuesday.

“Our Department of Defense if heavily reliant on the chips that are being made in Taiwan… 95% of the most significant chips in our fighter planes are manufactured in Taiwan. I think there is a bipartisan consensus that that’s not good for our national security, which is why we passed the CHIPS Act.”







According to Senator Bennet’s office, the CHIPS Act will help boost semiconductor chip manufacturing here at home, lower costs for families, create good-paying jobs, and strengthen U.S. national security.