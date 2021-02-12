Semi driver seriously injured in crash with train in northern Colorado

AULT, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was seriously injured after a train crashed into a semi on Thursday.

CDOT said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 14, just east of US 85.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation by both the Ault Police Department and the Union Pacific Railroad.

If you saw the crash and have not talked to police, please contact Officer Germer at 970-834-1336 Ext 211.