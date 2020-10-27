Security camera shows East Troublesome Fire approaching Grand Lake home

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KDVR) — The East Troublesome fire grew from 19,000 acres to more than 100,000 acres in less than 24 hours last week. A Nest camera video shared with FOX31 captured the fire consuming a cabin.

The video, which lasts about seven minutes, starts with flames off in the distance and ends with fire nearly on the home’s porch. It was recorded on Oct. 21 around 8:30 p.m.

You can watch the video above, which we have condensed to 20 seconds.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Steven Warden told FOX31. “It’s kind of like losing a loved one.”

Warden and his husband Greg Klob lost their Grand Lake cabin last week when the East Troublesome Fire ran through their neighborhood.

Klob’s parents built the home in 1975. It has been in the family ever since. Klob and Warden spend every Saturday through Monday at the property. They left for Denver at 7 a.m. this past Monday just like they do every week.

“I remember driving off and of course we didn’t know it would be the last time we saw it,” Klob said.

Wednesday night their neighborhood was put under mandatory evacuation orders. According to Klob and Warden, more than 30 homes were reduced to their foundation.

“It’s just totally scary and I can’t believe how fast the fire moved,” Warden said.

They watched from the safety of their Nest cameras as the fire overcame their property.

“I pulled it up and looked at it and I go, what the hell? Because there’s just this fire going everywhere. I was just absolutely speechless. Then I looked at the other camera and it’s the same thing,” Warden said.

From the time flames are visible to the time the fire reaches the house is just 11 minutes. At one point, the fire is moving so quickly across the property it looks like a river.

“The way it explodes in that field next to us if you were there you probably couldn’t outrun that,” Klob said.

On the other side of the property, fireballs stream through the sky like shooting stars igniting patches of trees and eventually the home.

“And then a few minutes later the nest camera says camera offline. And so the power was cut or something happened. But it was gone,” Warden said.

The couple is hoping their video will serve as a warning to other homeowners in the mountains to be ready and serve as a reminder to everyone else to be responsible when the fire danger is high.

“There’s been small forest fires but there’s never been anything this horrendous,” Warden said.