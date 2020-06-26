Second statue, this one honoring Columbus, toppled in Denver

A bronze statue dedicated to explorer Christopher Columbus sits on a walkway in Civic Center Park after it was toppled from its pedestal, Friday, June 26, 2020, in downtown Denver. The statue is the second to be pulled down in two days following the toppling of a Union Army soldier outside the State Capitol that was brought down early Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Cell phone video sent to FOX31 on Friday morning shows a statue with ties to Christopher Columbus being torn down overnight.

NEW VIDEO – STATUE BEING BROUGHT DOWN in Denver. Shows how it happened. Video: Gabriel A. Lavine Afro Liberation Front. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/FjeFfNiHoE — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) June 26, 2020

The statue is not of Christopher Columbus, but has a plaque below it with the name Christopher Columbus. According to the Fort Collins son of the man who created it, the statue itself features an unidentified man.

The video was sent to KDVR by Gabriel A. Lavine from the Afro Liberation Front.

Denver police said the statue in Civic Center Park was torn down around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night.

DPD said it is investigating the vandalism.

Americans have watched as Confederate statues have been toppled across the country in recent weeks. Others representing Christopher Columbus have also been removed and in some cases beheaded.

Some statues have been knocked over by rioters and protesters, while others have been removed by municipalities.

This latest incident follows the toppling of a statue outside the Capitol that honored Union soldiers early Thursday. That statue also acknowledged soldiers’ role in the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre that killed more than 200 Arapahoe and Cheyenne Indians in southeast Colorado.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.