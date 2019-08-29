Second case of severe lung illness related to vaping confirmed in Colorado

DENVER — The second case of a sudden, severe lung illness related to vaping has been confirmed in Colorado, officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment said Thursday.

Colorado has two confirmed cases and other suspected cases. The first case was confirmed on August 22.

U.S. Representative Diana DeGette said doctors believe the lung illnesses may be related to the liquid used in vape pens.

According to federal officials, there have been 193 cases of vaping-related illnesses reported in 23 states – including at least three suspected cases in Colorado, which has the nation’s highest rate of teen vaping.

CDPHE says people who vape should be aware of the following symptoms:

Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

Chest pain

Cough

Fatigue

Possible fever

CDPHE advised health care providers to screen all youth, parents and caregivers for vape use and exposure. It also said children and teens should be counseled on the negative health effects of vaping.

Those looking for resources to quit can visit the Colorado Quit Line.