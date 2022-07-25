DENVER, Colo. — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has announced the certification of the 2022 Primary Election.

On Monday, July 11, Colorado began the statewide bipartisan Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA) – a post-election audit that gives a statistical level of confidence that the outcome of an election is correct. Bipartisan county audit boards successfully completed the audit on Thursday, July 14. The reported winner in all the audited races was confirmed.

To complete the canvass, bipartisan canvass boards convened in each county and reconciled the number of ballots counted with the numbers of ballots cast. Each county’s canvass board then signed off on the final results of the Primary Election and submitted them to the Secretary of State’s office by Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

“I am excited to announce the certification of the 2022 State Primary Election. Once again, Colorado has shown that our state’s elections are safe and secure. From the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit to bipartisan Canvass Boards, the 2022 Primary Election met and exceeded our high standards of security,” said Secretary Griswold. “I’m proud of the elections team in my office, thankful for the hard work of our County Clerks across the state, and grateful to every voter who cast a ballot. The 2022 General Election is right around the corner, and we’re hard at work to ensure Colorado has another great election!”

There are still a small number of recounts in county and municipal races, which are not conducted by the Secretary of State’s office. Updated totals and official results will be available at the end of the recount process. The 2022 State Primary Certificate including the Statewide Abstract of Votes Cast can be found here.