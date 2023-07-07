(CHAFEE COUNTY, Colo.) — Chaffee County Search and Rescue North (CCSAR-N) helped retrieve a dog stuck near the summit of Mt. Hope, about 13,600 feet in elevation, on Thursday, July 6.

Bailey and his owner summitted the mountain on Thursday, but bailey was unable or unwilling to make the journey back down, CCSAR-N said. After hours of trying to coax Bailey along, his owner had to descend for his own well-being and could not take Bailey down with him.

Courtesy: Chaffe County Search and Rescue North

Courtesy: Chaffe County Search and Rescue North

Courtesy: Chaffe County Search and Rescue North

Courtesy: Chaffe County Search and Rescue North

CCSAR-N determined Bailey’s general location by using a cell phone ping. Two teams jumped into action just before 3 p.m. and hiked seven miles up the ridge of Mt. Hope. After a brief search, the team found Bailey happy to see them.

CCSAR-N said team members carried the 100-pound pup in a dog-sling down the ridge and were met with other members to help wheel him rest of the way.

Courtesy; Chaffe County Search and Rescue North

Courtesy; Chaffe County Search and Rescue North

Courtesy; Chaffe County Search and Rescue North

Courtesy; Chaffe County Search and Rescue North

Just after 1 a.m., nearly 12 hours later, Bailey was safe and sound, ready to be picked up by his owners. Bailey is reported to be doing well and will visit the vet as soon as possible.

“We are just glad for a positive outcome and hope that this incident is a prompt for increased consideration of how our beloved animals fare in high alpine environments…” said CCSAR-N.