Save the Date: Colorado Preservation, Inc.’s 25th anniversary conference to be Feb. 7-9, tickets on sale in Oct.

DENVER– Colorado Preservation, Inc. is hosting its 25th anniversary Saving Places Conference: Perspectives in Preservation as a hybrid conference that will start on Monday, Feb 7, and will run through Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The conference will be held in-person at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on February 7 and 8 with content recorded and available online to attendees. The conference will be online only Wednesday, Feb 9.

Attendees will be able to get rare access to behind-the-scenes tours as part of the On-the-Road component of the conference which will take place in the San Luis Valley over two days in summer of 2022!

The title of the 2022 conference is “Perspectives in Preservation”, and sessions will look at how different communities across Colorado and the U.S. help document its historic and cultural resources. Attendees can expect sessions starting from beginner level to continuing education credits that include AIA, AIA-HSW, APA, and Educator.

The conference is open to everyone, and in order to take advantage of early-bird pricing, first-time attendees are invited to receive a discount.

This project is paid for in part by a History Colorado State Historical Fund Grant.

For more information visit SavingPlacesConference.org.

Conference questions should be directed to Amanda Barker at abarker@coloradopreservation.org or 303-893-4260 x230.

For more information about Colorado Preservation, Inc., visit ColoradoPreservation.org.