Safe2Tell release annual report for 2018-2019 school year

DENVER, — Safe2Tell has released its annual report for the 2018-2019 school year. According to the report, more students are feeling more comfortable sending alerts to Safe2Tell this school year compared to last.

Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own, and others’, safety.

Safe2Tell received a total of 22,332 tips. The total number of actionable tips received was 19,861. This is a 28 percent increase in the number of tips received from the previous school year.

Of those tips:

Suicide: 3,668

Drugs: 2,164

Bullying: 1,871

The reports were submitted via mobile app (31 percent), followed by mobile browser (25 percent), phone (23 percent), and web browser (21 percent).

Of the total number of tips, the program received the school or local law enforcement partners determined 541 tips were false which is 2.4 percent.

“Safe2Tell is in its 15th year and the record-breaking number of tips in the last school year demonstrates how the program continues to be a valuable resource for school safety throughout Colorado,” said Safe2Tell Program Director Essi Ellis.

Some recommendations in the report to improve the Safe2Tell program based on available data include:

Provide greater support and training to schools and community partners to prevent instances in which a tipster uses Safe2Tell to bully, harass, or injure another student.

Recommend each school district and Board of Cooperation Educational Services (BOCES) provides Safe2Tell with designated school contact(s) to oversee quality control of tip inquiries; assist in coordinating trainings; and serve as a liaison between Safe2Tell, the local school district, and law enforcement.

Work with and educate law enforcement about the program and encourage more agencies to opt into the Safe2Tell digital platform. Many law enforcement agencies have chosen not to enroll in Safe2Tell’s digital platform and still receive tips by fax.

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution to school safety,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Over the last year, Safe2Tell has had an enduring impact in keeping our students safe. The increase in tips shows that students are taking responsibility for the safety of their schools and their friends.”

The Safe2Tell Annual Report is submitted to the Education and Judiciary Committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate of the Colorado General Assembly.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.