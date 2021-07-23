Rocky Mountain National Park considers crowd prevention strategies

Hello, Wanted to share a few images of Elk I have taken up at RMNP All the best, Stuart Partridge

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Park Service has extended the comment period on visitor access to Rocky Mountain National Park to July 26.

Public comments on visitor strategy started on May 21.

RMNP is considering strategies to prevent overcrowding and protect park resources after a 44% increase in visitation since 2012.

RMNP implemented a first-of-its-kind reservation system in 2020 due to COVID concerns. The park is now bringing back timed entry permits for the summer and fall with reservations that are meant to keep park visitation around 75 to 85% of full capacity to avoid overcrowding and degrading natural resources. There’s also a proposal for a permanent visitor access pass strategy.

A petition against the system gained worldwide support.

Questions asked during public comment period: