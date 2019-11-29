Rock slide closes portion of I-70 in Colorado mountains

Drivers travel east on Interstate 70 after being turned around at the Beaver Brook exit due to a rock slide. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

DENVER — A portion of Interstate 70 is closed in the Colorado mountains due to a rock slide.

Westbound Interstate 70 is closed for a 16-mile stretch between Beaver Brook and Highway 40 Empire Junction. CDOT said the closure is expected to continue into the late afternoon. Travel on westbound Interstate 70 is not advised.

A lot of people will be headed to @eldoramtnresort instead of @WinterPark today because of Interstate and Highway closure. I understand I-70 was closed for safety reasons, but why was Highway 40 closed too? @CSP_News @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/W3cVzfukW6 — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) November 29, 2019

No local detour is available. CDOT is allowing limited local access for residents. CDOT suggests Highway 285 out of Denver, Highway 24 out of Colorado Springs, or Highway 50 out of Pueblo as alternate routes.

Eastbound Interstate 70 will be closed until approximately 3 p.m. for ongoing scaling and mitigation work. The interstate will be closed at Exit 203 Frisco and Exit 205 Silverthorne.

Additionally, eastbound Highway 6 over Loveland Pass will be closed from Arapahoe Basin to Interstate 70 until 3 p.m.

“Long delays are certain,” according to CDOT.