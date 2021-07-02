Rescue group finds remains believed to be missing hiker in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A rescue group may have located the remains of Joshua Hall, a hiker who went missing near Nederland in February.

“Based on the location of the discovery, as well as items found near the body, we have cause to believe this may be the body of Hall,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The Front Range Rescue Dogs organization, which found the remains, was preparing for a future organized search for the remains of Hall, who was last known to have gone for a hike with his dog from the Hessie Trailhead.

The group found the remains about 4.3 miles west of the Hessie Trailhead near a small stream less than half a mile off the Diamond Lake Trail, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said in February that Hall’s cellphone was last tracked near the Devil’s Thumb Lake/Diamond Lake cutoff.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the person’s identity. The remains are decomposed and may have been impacted by animal activity.