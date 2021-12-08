Rep. Lauren Boebert under fire for posting picture of her armed children days after latest school shooting

FILE — In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

COLORADO SPRINGS — United States Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is facing criticism again, following a recent tweet featuring her four sons standing in front of a Christmas tree, each holding a firearm.

It comes just days after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) drew controversy for tweeting a similar picture of his family also holding firearms and asking Santa to “please bring ammo.”

Twitter users took to the comment section to voice both concern and support for the picture, which was tweeted Tuesday evening.

The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!



(No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

One user wrote, “Spare ammo? What’s going to happen if they have spare ammo? Why would you feel the need to bring that up? I’m afraid for the safety of friends and family with you in office.”

Another commented, “my friend’s sister’s school had a shooting threat today. a girl in her class had an asthma/panic attack out of fear. turned [sic] out to be a false alarm, but she couldn’t get medical attention for more than an hour. people [sic] are suffering in innumerable ways because of people like you.”

Others pointed to the recent school shooting in Michigan where a student opened fire, leaving four classmates dead and several injured.

But while some Twitter users voiced concern, others pledged their support.

One Twitter user wrote, “Looks like a parent supervised interaction. The kids demonstrate proper gun safety.”

Another commented, “You’re the best Lauren. We red blooded, God fearing, patriotic Colorado Americans love you greatly!”

Boebert’s latest tweet is far from being the first controversy she has faced. Most recently, she was the center of controversy with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after a recent incident during which Boebert is seen on video in a Capitol elevator with Omar saying, “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine. Oh, look. The jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’”

Currently, Boebert is campaigning to be the next Congresswoman for CO-03.