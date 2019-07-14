Remembering Beth Chapman in Colorado service

AURORA, Colo. — Friends, family, and fans of Beth Chapman gathered in Aurora Saturday to remember the reality TV star.

The “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star passed away on June 26, at the age of 51, after a long battle with cancer.

The couple became known after their hit reality show, which aired from 2004 to 2012, following the adventures of their family-owned bounty-hunting company. In 2006, Beth and Duane Chapman were married. They raised 12 children together.

The packed memorial service, held in her hometown of Aurora, was open to the public as well as lived streamed. More than 26,000 people tuned in to watch the service online.

https://www.facebook.com/BishopDennisLeonard/videos/690756218055631/

Family members, friends and colleagues reminisced about first encounters with Beth. They discussed how they’re dealing with the grief and how there was no better warrior by your side.