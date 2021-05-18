Red Rocks moving back to full capacity on June 21

DENVER (KDVR) — After more than a year of navigating a shutdown and restrictions at Colorado’s most popular music venue, Red Rocks announced they will be increasing to full capacity in about a month.

Capacity limits at the venue are now set at 6,300. A spokesperson for the venue says they will be at full capacity, or 9,545 patrons, on June 21.

This follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Colorado’s new changes regarding masks and capacity limits. Governor Polis announced last week that venues would no longer need state and local health department approval for large events starting June 1.

Many of the shows on the 2021 lineup were pre-sold in 2020. You can book tickets at redrocksonline.com.