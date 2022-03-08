COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — So far so good for Colorado’s snowpack as we enter the two most critical months of the year.

March and April are typically our snowiest and best time of the year to save water for the dry, summer months ahead.

The past few snowstorms we have gotten in March have helped boost Colorado’s snowpack to 95% of normal for this time of the year.

So far this month, Colorado Springs has already met half of its monthly average whereas Pueblo is well over.

Greg Heavener, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo said snowstorms this time of the year are crucial in helping our drought.

“The good thing about March-April snow is it tends to be that heavy wet snow. Lots of moisture content associated with the snowfall and that’s really good for the water supply for the snowpack and just overall drought conditions across the region.”

With how dry 2021 ended, the drought still continues across Colorado with most of Southern Colorado in the severe or extreme drought category.

Drought monitor issued March 3.

Most of the moisture received this year was quickly absorbed and did not leaving any extra for streams and reservoirs.

“If we enter into that May and June timeframe without a good supply, you’re probably going to be hurting going forward,” Heavener said.

Consistency of the snow matters, too. According to Heavener, during March and April the snow is thicker and contains more moisture, but lately the snow we have been getting is light and fluffy.

“That really wet stuff is what we need the most of. It’s good to have any kind of moisture no matter what it is, but that light airy stuff that we call the high ratio stuff, the kind you of blow around or broom off your driveway or sidewalk versus having to shovel it, there’s not a lot of moisture in that,” Heavener said.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s recent 90-day projection shows Colorado on the dryer and warmer side. With most of southwestern Colorado falling below average when it comes to moisture.

CPC Moisture Outlook issued Feb. 17.

Heavener said more consistent March and April snowstorms are needed.

“If we’re not re-supplying or refueling that snowpack we start off on a worse footing and it’s harder to make that up over time,” Heavener said.