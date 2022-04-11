DENVER (KDVR) — Last week the Data Desk shared new data that suggests more people are moving out of Colorado than into our state.

We also shared 10 reasons why people might move out of the Centennial State.

We had several emails, messages, and Facebook comments about why people have moved out of Colorado – or – why they say they want to.

Here are some of the responses from our viewers:

“Sadly, I grew up in Colorado and it is a beautiful state. But it has gotten so absurd with it’s progressive agenda I couldn’t see paying taxes there anymore. So I sold out and bailed just in time,” shared Chris Smith.

“Colorado has become a liberal state. That’s why people are leaving,” Kim explained.

“You didn’t even mention other reasons to leave: traffic, traffic, traffic. Crowds, trashed natural areas, destroyed parks and once pristine open spaces. Far fewer open spaces, development (and ugly development). Homeless people who have nowhere to live. Selfish people who want what they want now, no matter what. Bad drivers (no, not native drivers). I could go on. This is why lots of people are or will be leaving,” viewer Shawna shared.

“As 30-year Colorado residents who moved to Texas last year, very few of the listed reasons in your article ring true to us.

Our most important issues were:

-Colorado’s obsession with pot. It is virtually impossible not to smell it everywhere one goes.

-The radical political shift left of elected officials and of the electorate (not to mention rampant gerrymandering).

-Overcrowding and disingenuous tax policy that stealthily moves tax monies from roads to entitlements.

-Some of the world’s worst drivers. Colorado’s driving test is a joke.

-Entitled and prideful mentality of Coloradans. Texans are widely hated in Colorado, but our welcome here has been incredibly warm,” Robert shared.

“I was born and raised there and unfortunately I left last year due to the rising cost, traffic and more,” Kim shared.

“My husband and I are fourth and fifth generation CO natives and I feel like we are being driven out of our state – and I fear that my kids won’t be able to afford to stay here and they will never be able to buy a home. All of these people who move here will eventually move out because it’s so expensive and it will become more and more transient. Not what I want for my beautiful state unfortunately,” Susie shared.

“I could probably write a book about why I left Colorado…granted, many of those reasons have little to do with the state itself, but I can assure you that the high cost of living, the crowded roads and cities, and the horrible air pollution are among the biggest three reasons. Plus, I just don’t like the long winters,” Matt said.

“52% climb in violent crimes, highest in the country for vehicle theft. I said peace to Colorado 3 years ago and very happy ever since,” Chad shared.

“For more than 55 years now, I have called Colorado home; I was born and raised here. Looking back, beginning in the early-mid 1980’s the “feel” of the state began to change; it was not for the better. As soon as I can retire, I am leaving this state; it is no longer home. I have watched the two political parties systematically erode Colorado; Leftism/Socialist/Democratic policies have everything I held dear. There you go, 11 reason people might leave,” M. Cross shared.

“I just left this year! High prices, high taxes, high rent, no hope of ever owning a house, rising crime rate, people without insurance driving like they’re in a video game, and sick of cold weather. The only thing keeping us there was the health insurance that my wife desperately needed. Now I’m paying more for health and auto insurance, but my house is twice the size of that Denver rental packed on a tiny piece of sand. Food is cheaper and taxes are lower. I could fit 3 or 4 of those rental homes in my yard around my house. And, I have trees and natural grass! Fertile soil for gardening. It was depressing in CO! I worked so much that I couldn’t enjoy any outdoor activities. I guess others get stoned to deal with it, but I couldn’t afford that life,” Rock shared.

While these are some of the reason people might move out of Colorado, there are a laundry list of reasons why others have chosen to remain in the state.