Radioactive equipment stolen from Golden construction site

These photos show a gauge and case similar to the ones stolen from a Golden construction site. These are not photos of the actual gauge. / Photos courtesy Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Colorado state health department is asking for the safe return of a piece of radioactive equipment that was stolen from a Golden construction site sometime between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

The health department said a portable moisture-density gauge was stolen from a construction site on the Colorado School of Mines campus. The gauge contains smalls amounts of cesium-137 and americium-241. The health department said as long as the radioactive sources are shielded, there is no danger to the public. However, anyone who tries to tamper with the radioactive sources or handle them outside of their container could be subject to radiation exposure.

Ninyo & Moore, a Greenwood Village company that provides geotechnical and environmental sciences services, noticed the gauge was missing around 7:30 a.m. Monday. It was last used at 4 p.m. Friday.

The health department said the gauge is used to make measurements by projecting the radiation from the two radioactive sources into the ground, then providing a measurement on the top face of the instrument. There is a plunger-type handle protruding from the top of the gauge. The handle is used to extend and then retract a radioactive source from the shielded position.

When not in use, the handle is normally locked with the source in the retracted, shielded position. This gauge was put back into its storage case after it was used Friday, according to the health department.

The rectangular base of the gauge is bright yellow. The health department said the gauge is stored in a yellow transportation case. This gauge, in its case, was stored inside a metal Jobox container, according to the health department.

The yellow transportation case should have the Department of Transportation-approved radioactive materials labels on it.

Anyone with information about the location of the gauge is asked to leave it alone and report it to the Colorado School of Mines police at 303-384-2400, option 2; the Ninyo & Moore radiation safety officer at 303-579-2947; or the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment 24-hour radioactive materials response line at 303-877-9757.

Ninyo & Moore is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the safe return of the gauge.