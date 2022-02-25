PUEBLO, Colo. – The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced its clinic that provides services for international travelers will reopen Thursday, March 3, with updated federal travel guidance.

The clinic offers health risk related education, immunizations and prescriptions to prepare people for travel outside of the United States. As of late January 2022, the CDC lifted travel restrictions for fully vaccinated persons.

“It is important to contact the clinic at least one month before traveling outside of the U.S.,” stated Zak Van Ooyen, nurse and program manager at the Pueblo DPHE clinic. He said, “Many vaccinations are needed to protect a person from illness are part of a series that is given over time.”

Patients are seen by appointment on Thursday afternoons only. Appointments may be made by calling the travel clinic 719-583-4380. The clinic is located inside PDPHE at 101 W. 9th Street, Pueblo, Colo.

Learn about the services offered at PDPHE’s international travel clinic https://county.pueblo.org/public-health/international-travel-clinic.