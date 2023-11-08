(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Forest Service (USFS) for The Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands are hosting public meetings about a proposal to manage target shooting ranges in the area.

According to USFS, the proposed recreational sport shooting ranges would be in Pikes Peak, South Park, and South Platte Ranger Districts. The public meetings will explain the proposed actions and provide context for the project, the commenting period will begin at the latest date.

A virtual meeting will be held on Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, 11400 US-24.

USFS said the number of people living near the forest and those participating in target shooting has increased dramatically over the last decade, resulting in risks to public safety including shooting-related wildfires, injuries, and at least one fatality.

The proposed actions would include: