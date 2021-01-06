Protesters gather outside Colorado state house

DENVER (KDVR) — Several hundred people gathered outside of the Colorado state house Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers in Washington met in a joint session of Congress to confirm the results of the election.

The rally in Colorado, which began at noon, had been planned for several days and remained peaceful as of 2 p.m.

However, because of the large number of people who are gathered, Mayor Hancock has closed city offices early for the day.

With the activities around the country and approximately 700 individuals downtown who have gathered at the State Capitol, out of an abundance of caution, I have instructed city agencies to close municipal buildings early. (2/3) — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) January 6, 2021

At the same time, thousands of protesters gathered in Washington and stormed the Capitol building. Lawmakers, who had split between the Senate and House to discuss a challenge to the electoral vote in Arizona, were removed from their chambers and put into lockdown.

Watch live video from SkyFOX above and check back for breaking updates.