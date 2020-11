COLORADO SPRINGS -- On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) gave an update on the coronavirus in Colorado. They said at this point, the state is at the highest case count since the beginning of the pandemic at over 2,000 cases per day.

At the rate the state is going, Colorado is almost at the same level of hospitalizations it saw this spring at the height of the pandemic, with 847 hospitalized cases as of Wednesday, according to the CDPHE.