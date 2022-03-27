FLORENCE, Colo. — Two former Florence City Council members, Mike Vendetti and Allan Knisley, held a protest across from the Florence Municipal building in light of what they called ongoing corruption that caused everyone but the mayor of the Florence City Council to resign.

The crowd included concerned citizens as well as people who previously worked for the city.

“I’ve been kind of I guess pushing for the transparency and such,” said Nicole Phillips, a former employee of the city of Florence.

Phillips worked for the city from 2019 to 2020 as a water billing clerk and then was promoted to the court clerk position. During that time, she said she observed things that she is now unable to live with.

“Questionable transactions, sexual harassment. They would push people out. So, they would just make it so miserable that everybody would end up just quitting.”

In an effort to be more transparent with its residents, Phillips said she is asking the city for a forensic audit.

“The finance director has made unethical, questionable decisions, chose not to report, has retaliate against former employees for speaking up about things,” she said.

Other protesters voiced concerns with how things at City Council have been going.

“Frustration,” said Mark Sullivan. “Our hands have been tied every six which ways and it’s time to be held accountable.”

Sullivan said his frustration has mounted ever since it seemed like the current Interim City Manager and Chief of Police refused to look into missing taxpayer dollars.

“I’ve been trying to help discover some of those items ourselves, you know, along with a lot of people and presenting it to the public so that people see that we need to take care of a problem,” Sullivan said.

Protesters said they encourage other people in Florence to join their calls for action.